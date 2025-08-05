Shovana Mohanty appointed Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Women

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Tuesday appointed Shovana Mohanty as the new Chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Women (SCW).

Mohanty, who hails from Karanjia under Remuna area of Balasore district, will hold office for a period not exceeding three years from the date of issue of this notification.

As Chairperson, she is authorized to exercise the powers and perform the functions assigned under the Act.

The Government also named Pratibha Satpathy, Urmila Mohapatra, Kalpana Mallick and Mukta Sahu as members of the OSCW.

The Commission’s purpose is to address issues related to crime against women, review pending cases, and promote mental health programs for women in rural areas.