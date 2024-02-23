Seminar held on ‘Language Law in Odisha Assembly’

TNI Bureau: A seminar on ‘Language Law in Odisha Assembly’ was held at the conference hall of the Utkal Sambadika Sangha with the aim to create awareness among the people over the Language Law in Odisha Assembly.

The seminar was held under the chairmanship of Janakish Badapanda, the president of the Bhasha Andolan, Odisha. Language is the future, a detailed discussion on the essence of Odia language and it’s importance in the world was held during the seminar.

Bhasha Utkarsha Kendra project director Dr Basant Kumar Panda threw lights on the Language Law in Odisha Assembly. He said that the book titled “Language Law In Legislative Assembly,” will be a guide for our language and for researchers.

Pandit Harishankar Mishra from Puri, columnist Srutakirti Tripathy, poet Durga Charan Sarangi, Sarada Prasad Mohapatra from Puri attended the event as guest of honour and shed light on the public awareness of the major language movement.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Padma Shri Debi Prasanna Pattanayak, who has received the highest honour of the Odia language for lifetime achievement, was felicitated during the seminar.

Among others are Bibhuti Pattanaik, Manoj Naik, play writer Upendra Sharma, Naba Kishore Pradhan, Sashank Shekhar Das, Amarendra Mahapatra, Neelmani Mishra, Arvind Tripaty, Suryakant Swamy, Suryakant Mahali, Dashrathi Gumansingh, Soumendra Mishra, Manas Bastia, Viswajit Rana, Damburdhar Bhasingh and language lovers and language warriors took part and emphasized on how the language law should be implemented.

They said that while our State was created on the grounds of language, there is a need for recognition and awakening of the Odia language.

Finally, Pabitra Mahratha, the editor of the book “Language Law In Legislative Assembly,” presented the vote of thanks.