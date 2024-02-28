Satyabadi Fight: Sanjay, Uma at Naveen Niwas

TNI Bureau: After Sanjay Dasburma held a meeting in Satyabadi and unilaterally declared himself as the MLA candidate from the constituency, sitting MLA Uma Samantaray showed signs of revolt, forcing the party leadership to summon both the leaders to Sankha Bhawan.

BJD’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das held a meeting with Sanjay and Uma to resolve the crisis in Satyabadi, but in vain. Later, both the leaders have been called to Naveen Niwas to meet VK Pandian. It would be interesting to see what decision will be taken at Naveen Niwas and how it would impact the politics in Satyabadi and Brahmagiri.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While Sanjay claimed that Umakanta will be sent to Brahmagiri to contest the polls, the Satyabadi MLA rejected the claims saying his heart and soul lie in Satyabadi and there is no reason why he will shift his base.

Meanwhile, former Satyabadi MLA and BJP leader Ramaranjan Baliarsingh has slammed both leaders saying Satyabadi is not a playground and won’t accept the outsiders, taking a dig at Sanjay Dasburma.