Sambalpur Violence: VHP calls for Bandh in 14 Districts; BJP extends Suppor

Sambalpur, TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended support to the bandh call given by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) tomorrow in 14 districts, including Western Odisha and Undivided Koraput district.

The bandh call was given in protest against the violence in Sambalpur during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. VHP is demanding strong action against the guilty, calling the BJD Govt in Odisha ‘anti-Hindu’.

Bandh will be observed in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts.

Several policemen and Hindutva activists were injured in the violence during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Later, a youth Chandramani Mirdha was beaten to death by a mob, leading to the tensions.

Curfew has been in place in Sambalpur although relaxations are being given in phases. Internet services remain suspended in the town.

Sambalpur SP has already revealed that stone pelting during the procession was pre-planned, and stones were kept in stock.