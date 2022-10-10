Russia attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia; atleast 17 killed

TNI Bureau: A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 17 people. This was informed by a top official in the Ukrainian city on Sunday.

City council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said the city was struck by rockets overnight, and that at least five private houses were destroyed and around 40 were damaged. The Ukrainian military also confirmed the attack, saying that there were dozens of casualties.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The strike came after an explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a towering symbol of Russian power in the region.

Zaporizhzhia has been repeatedly hit in recent weeks and is in the Ukrainian-controlled part of a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in violation of international law last week.