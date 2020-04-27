English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Odisha: Rs 15 lakh Insurance Cover for Corona Warriors in Media

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced Rs 15 lakh compensation for families of Corona Warriors in Media who die while COVID-19 Outbreak.

Fmaily members of any Working Journalist who dies while covering the Coronavirus Pandemic, will get Rs 15 lakh assistance, announced the CM.

The CM has acknowledged the efforts of Journalists along with other Corona Warriors.

Here’s the Statement of Odisha Government’s Media Advisor Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, who lauded CM Naveen Patnaik for acknowledging the efforts of Working Journalists during Corona Pandemic and announcing the insurance cover for them.

TNI Bureau
