Rousing Welcome accorded to Draupadi Murmu in Odisha

Insight Bureau: NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu was accorded a rousing welcome in Odisha on Friday on her visit to the State for campaigning ahead of the Presidential polls.

She was given a traditional welcome at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar with both BJP and BJD leaders receiving her.

BJD Ministers Ashok Panda, Tukuni Sahu, MLA Devi Mishra, Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra and BJP State President Sameer Mohanty, senior BJP leader Lekhashree Samantaray, Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra and others joined hands to greet her.

She drove straight to the state Guest House and than went to the State Assembly to meet the ruling BJD MLAs and MPs.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received her at the Assembly from where she was escorted to the conference hall.

She met Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and MPs to seek their support for July 18 poll.

Murmu has then moved to the new conference room after a short break at the State Guest House.

There, she was welcomed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, BJD MPs and legislators. She held a 30-minute meeting with the Chief Minister at the Naveen Niwas. She later had lunch at Naveen Niwas. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Puri MP Pinaki Mishra too relished the Odia delicacy.

Earlier in 2017 too, then Presidential Candidate Ramnath Kovind had lunch with CM Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas.

After returning from the Assembly, Murmu then held talks with BJP MLAs and MPs. BJP MPs and MLAs met at the State Guest House to welcome her. She held talks with BJP legislators, MPs and senior leaders.

Addressing her as his sister, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Odisha is very proud of her. The CM requested all MLAs from the State to support and vote her.

Huge hoardings have been installed all around the capital city to give her a warm welcome.

It is pertinent to mention that she has visited Jharkhand, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Haryana earlier seeming support for herself in the presidential polls.