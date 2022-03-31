Road trips to get expensive from April 1, NHAI hikes toll tax

Insight Bureau: The Central government has decided to increase the toll tax from April 1, Friday making travelling on national highways a bit expensive.

As per a report, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has hiked the toll tax between ₹10 to ₹65.

While the cost of commercial vehicles has been increased by ₹65, light vehicles have to pay ₹10 more per vehicle for one way.

National Highway Charges for Commuters:

➡️ On the 59.77 km Delhi-Meerut Expressway, commuters will have to pay 10% more toll tax.

➡️ On the expressway from Sarai Kale Khan to the end of Kashi toll plaza, people traveling in cars and jeeps will have to pay Rs 155 instead of Rs 140.

➡️ From Sarai Kale Khan to Rasoolpur Sikrod plaza, commuters will have to pay Rs 100.

➡️ From Indirapuram to Kashi, Bhojpur and Rasoolpur Sikrod, commuters will have to pay Rs 105, Rs 80, and Rs 55 respectively.

➡️ Passing through Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) will also get expensive from tomorrow.

➡️ While toll tax at Kherki Daula toll plaza, located on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, will increase by 14 percent, it will be 8 to 9 per cent more on KMP.