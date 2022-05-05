Ratha Jatra with Devotees in 2022!

Insight Bureau: After a gap of two years, devotees may be allowed during annual Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath and his divine siblings in Puri this year.

Speaking to media after chairing the first preparatory meeting of the world-famous car festival, Puri district Collector Samarth Verma informed that if COVID-19 situation remains stable in the State, Ratha Jatra will be held with public participation.

Briefing media persons, the Collector said that the district administration have readied two plans – Ratha Jatra celebration with devotees and without devotees.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In the first plan, people will be allowed to have darshan of the deities during the nine-day festival, if COVID situation remain stable. Arrangements will be made accordingly.

On the other hand, if the Covid infection rises in coming days, Ratha Jatra will be conducted without devotees and make arrangements accordingly, Verma added.

Millions of devotees are expected to throng the world-famous Puri Ratha Jatra if the Ratha Jatra of Trinities will be held with public participation this year as after a gap of two years devotees will get the chance to pull the chariots of Lord Jagnnath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.