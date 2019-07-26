Ramesh Majhi urges Centre to sanction Medical Colleges in Nabarangapur & Malakanagiri

TNI Bureau: Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi on Friday met Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan regarding sanction of Medical Colleges at Nabarangapur & Malakanagiri district.

In a letter to the Health Minister, Majhi requested him to sanction at least one medical college in each districts as Healthcare facilities in these tribal areas are very poor.

“The poor, ST/SC & downtrodden are the residents of the Nabarangapur & Malakanagiri Districts. They have been facing grave difficulties when major health hazards have been concerning them because they have to move Visakhapatnam or Bhubaneswar covering sizeable distance as well as incurring huge amount,” in a letter he wrote.

It may be mentioned here that Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts are home to thousands of tribal villages, where people continue to live in extreme poverty and compromised living conditions. In addition, people in these districts are also suffering from low human development indicators such as poverty, poor health, sanitation, malnutrition, maternal and infant mortality. Therefore these districts need special attention in this regard.