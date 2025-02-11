Colour Change Politics in Odisha: You made it Green. They turned it into Saffron. ତମେ ଶାଗୁଆ କଲ, ସେ ଗେରୁଆ କଲେ ।
Trending
- Political Insight – Colour Change Politics in Odisha
- 22-carat Gold prices cross Rs 80,000 mark
- TNI Morning News Headlines – February 11, 2025
- TNI News Digest – February 10, 2025
- President Droupadi Murmu Seeks Solace at Maha Kumbh
- MP Pradeep Purohit Bats for Protection of Gandhamardan Hills
- Demand Grows for a Bigger Cricket Stadium in Odisha
- Renowned Industrialist & Philanthropist Duryodhan Pradhan cremated at Swarga Dwara
- TNI Evening News Headlines – February 10, 2025
- Aero India 2025 Takes Off in Bengaluru
Comments are closed.