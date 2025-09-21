PM Modi’s Berhampur Visit Cancelled; Sept 27 Program likely in Jharsuguda

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Berhampur was cancelled owing to bad weather conditions though no official order has been issued by the administration.

As per report, PM Modi’s scheduled visit to Berhampur is likely to shift to Jharsuguda due to anticipated heavy rainfall across various parts of the State.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

PM Modi was supposed to attend the national-level “Sewa Parv” programme in Berhampur followed by inauguration, laying of foundation stone and dedication of multiple developmental projects across Odisha and other States.

It is pertinent to mention here that a low-pressure system may intensify into a depression on September 27. This weather system is likely to bring widespread heavy rainfall to the State.