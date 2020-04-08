PM Modi hints at extending the Lockdown Period!

TNI Bureau: Keeping in view the grave situation arisen out of COVID-19 outbreak in the country, PM Narendra Modi has hinted at extending the lockdown during the interaction with MPs of major political parties today. However, he has not confirmed it yet.

A final decision on extension of the lockdown period will be taken after PM Modi’s video conference with all Chief Ministers on April 11, 2020. The lockdown was slated to end on April 14, 2020.

“Situation in country is akin to a ‘social emergency’; it has necessitated tough decisions and we must continue to remain vigilant. States, District administrations and Experts have suggested extension of Lockdown to contain spread of the Coronavirus,” said PM Modi at the meeting.

PM Modi also told the leaders that life won’t be the same after COVID-19 with many changes are going to take place. It’s very unlikely that lockdown would be lifted in one go. It may be lifted in phases. Experts have recommended it to be extended till April 30.

With the detection of 773 COVID-19 cases in the country yesterday, number of positive cases has now gone up to 5,194. 32 deaths reported yesterday, taking the number of deaths to 149.

PM Modi held the meeting via video conferencing with floor leaders of parties whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs. They included BJD leader Pinaki Misra, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

