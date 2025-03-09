Picturesque Koraput becomes Hot Destination for Telugu Film Industry

TNI Bureau: Koraput’s untouched natural beauty and vibrant tribal culture have made it a sought-after destination for the Telugu film industry. SS Rajamouli’s latest venture is being shot in the scenic Talamali Hills with stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj, while Priyanka Chopra has also joined the set.

The influx of film crews is boosting local tourism and business, cementing Koraput’s reputation as an emerging cinematic hotspot.