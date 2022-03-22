Petrol, diesel price hike by 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates

Insight Bureau: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre on Tuesday. Domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, ending an over four-and-half month election-related hiatus in rate revision, sources said.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 96.21 per litre as against Rs 95.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 86.67 per litre to Rs 87.47.