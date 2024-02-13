Pandian explains Nua-O Scholarships for +3, PG Students

By Sagarika Satapathy
Pandian explains Nua-O Scholarships for +3, PG Students

TNI Bureau: Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian, who is on one-day visit to Jajpur District, has announced that the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the Nua-O Scholarship scheme for College students.

Nua -O Scholarships will be applicable for students enrolled in General Degree & Post-Graduate (PG) programs in State Universities, Government and non-Government, Aided colleges including aided Sanskrit colleges under Higher education Department.

As per the Cabinet Decision:

➡️ Male students will get Rs 9,000, while the Female Students will get Rs 10,000 per annum.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – February 13, 2024

TNI Evening News Headlines – February 12, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️The students belonging to eligible SC/ST and Nirman Shramik Families will get Rs 10,000 (Male) and Rs 11,000 (Female) per annum.

➡️All Students are eligible for the scholarships, except the students whose parents are Income Tax payee or permanent Government employees.

➡️The Nua-O scholarships for current academic year will be deposited in the bank accounts of the eligible students from February 20th onwards and completed this month itself.

➡️A corpus of Rs 300 crores will be created and by August month, Nua-O Magic Smart Card will be given to all eligible students which be enable a system of additional benefits like bus/train travel, free wifi, access online courses, skill development, coaching programs etc based on performance and participation in various academic and extra curricular activitie

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.