PAN To Become Inoperative After March 2023 If Not Linked To Aadhaar

Insight Bureau: The Central Board of Direct Taxes ( CBDT ) has clarified that, Permanent Account Number (PAN) will not be inoperative if not linked with Aadhaar before 31st March 2023. It also gave a window to people to link the two documents by paying a fee of 500-1,000 by March 31, 2023.

“However, till 31st March, 2023 the PAN of the assesses who have not intimated their Aadhaar, will continue to be functional for the procedures under the Act, like furnishing of return of income, processing of refunds etc,” the CBDT statement read.