Palasuni Road Mishap leads to Traffic Chaos in Bhubaneswar

Insight Bureau: Tension ran high on the busy Palasuni Sqaure in Bhubaneswar on Monday following a road mishap around 9.30 am this morning.

As per report, an over speeding hyva truck rammed into three cars and one bike on the National Highway in Palasuni.

Casualties have been reported. Some sources put the death toll at 2-5.

On being informed, Mancheswar Police along with Fire Services personnel reached the Palasuni Square.

The rescue operation is underway. Traffic jams have been reported across the city. Efforts are on to clear the roads.