Padma Shri D Prakash Rao cremated with full State Honours

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  The mortal remains of veteran social activist, Padma Shri D Prakash Rao were consigned to flames at Kaliaboda crematorium in Cuttack on Thursday.

Rao was accorded the State funeral. While his body was being consigned to flames, Police personnel gave him a gun salute.

Leaders cutting across party lines bid adieu to the eminent social worker who passed away at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Wednesday after a long battle with Covid-19 and related ailments.

