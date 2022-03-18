Oil price rise expected to negatively impact Indian economy amid Ukraine war

Insight Bureau: The global economic fallout of the war in Ukraine is expected to negatively impact India’s economy. The immediate impact of the conflict on China is likely to be relatively small, the IMF said on Thursday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“The global economic fallout of the war is expected to negatively impact India’s economy through a number of channels, which differ from those impacting the Indian economy during COVID-19,” Gerry Rice, International Monetary Fund’s Director of the Communications Department, told reporters here.