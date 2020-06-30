Offline Sale of Liquor in Odisha from Tomorrow

TNI Bureau: After a long gap of more than 3 months, the Odisha Government has finally decided to resume the offline sale of liquor from tomorrow.

The Government has allowed counter sale of FMFL/IMFL/wine/beer/RTD in the licensed IMFL off and on shops in addition to home delivery of these items from July 1, 2020.

On Shops can sell the liquor at MRP. E-token can be generated for slot booking, as mentioned in the notification. Details Below.

Key Developments:

• The shops will remain open for the counter sale of liquor from 7 AM till 6 PM

• The online delivery of liquor will also continue as usual

• ON shops are being allowed to operate OFF shops for the purpose of counter sale

• In order to regulate crowd at the shops, an online system for generation of e-token for slot booking has been developed by OSBC with NIC for taking a prior appointment to visit the shops

• The feature is available on OSBC portal (http://osbc.co.in) under the link “e-token for slot booking”

• In order to regulate the crowd, retailers have been asked to erect barricades wherever required