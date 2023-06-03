Odisha Train Mishap: PM Narendra Modi to visit Balasore and Cuttack today

BALASORE, TNI BEUREAU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is enroute on a visit to Odisha on Saturday to personally assess the aftermath of a devastating train accident that occurred in the Balasore district. The tragic incident, which took place on Friday night, resulted in the loss of nearly 300 lives and left over 900 individuals injured.

As per sources, the prime minister will visit the train accident site first and then proceed to a hospital in Cuttack, where several injured individuals have been admitted.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi convened a meeting to examine the situation surrounding the Odisha train accident, according to government sources cited by PTI.

Also Read: “Some individuals had lost their legs, while others had their hands severed”- Passenger recounts Terrifying Moment

The train collision, considered the fourth deadliest in India based on available records, occurred near the Bahanaga Baazar station in the Balasore district, approximately 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, at around 7 pm on Friday. The Railway Ministry promptly ordered an investigation into the incident.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Indian Railways stated that AM Chowdhary, Commissioner Railway Safety, South East Circle, would lead the inquiry into the train accident. The Commissioner Railway Safety falls under the purview of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Also Read: Odisha Train Tragedy: How 3 Trains derailed at the Same Spot

Railway Minister reaches accident site takes stock of the situation

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a visit today to the site of a devastating train accident in Balasore, Odisha. The accident resulted in the unfortunate loss of over 230 lives, with nearly 900 individuals sustaining injuries. Vaishnaw, emphasizing the immediate priority of rescue and relief operations, assured the media that all efforts are being made to save lives and provide aid to those affected by the incident.

The train accident involved three trains: the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train. To determine the cause of the accident and provide detailed information, the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southeast Circle, will conduct a thorough inquiry. Once an official report is submitted, the findings will be disclosed to the public.