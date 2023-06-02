Odisha: Train Collission in Balasore; 50 Dead, 350 Injured!

Breaking News! The Howrah-Shalimar Coromandel Express rammed into the Howrah-Bengaluru Yeshwantpur Express near Bahanaga, Balasore following derailment. Several passengers are said to be trapped.

According to a deleted tweet by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Khargapur, at least 30 people died in the accident. The toll may go up as PTI claims it at more than 50. However, it’s not clear why the tweet of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Khargapur was deleted.

More than 350 people are said to be injured. At least 17 coaches (15 of Train No. 12841 and 2 of Train No. 12864) reportedly derailed. All casualties are from 12841 Coromandel Express.

SRC Odisha Satyabrat Sahu along with senior officers Hemant Sharma, Balwant Singh, Arvind Agarwal, and DG Fire Services Sudhanshu Sarangi rushed to the spot to supervise arrangements. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick will also visit the spot as per the direction of CM Naveen Patnaik.

Medical college and all hospitals in and around Balasore have been kept on alert. The SCB Medical College and Hospital, has been alerted too. 100 ambulances and 50 buses have been pressed into service.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik visited the SRC Control Room and reviewed the situation. He will visit the accident site tomorrow. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will reach the accident site tomorrow.

Odisha train accident: 179 people injured, around 50 feared dead, say officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 2, 2023

NDRF and SDRF teams will reach the spot to help in rescue operations.

Emergency Control Room Number: 06782262286.

🔴 Train Mishap in #Balasore , #Odisha Help line numbers at HWH – 033 – 26382217 KGP HelpLine 8972073925, 9332392339 BLS HelpLine – 8249591559, 7978418322 SHM HelpLine – 9903370746#TNI #Insight — The News Insight (TNI) (@TNITweet) June 2, 2023

Particulars of derailment at BAHANAGABAZAR station of BHC section of KGP Station:

1. Train No. 12841 (Shalimar-Chennai)

2. Station: BAHANAGABAZAR (BNBR) KM no. 255.70 (approx. 140km from KGP)

3. Section: Bhadrak section (KGP stn)

4. Reporting time : 19:08 hrs

5. KGP ARME dep 19:22

6. Bhadrak ARME dep 19:26

7. ART KGP dep 19:36

