Odisha to Invest ₹855 Crore for Major Renovation of Hirakud Canal System

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s government has allocated ₹855 crore over the next four years to renovate the aging canal system of the Hirakud dam, the state’s oldest irrigation project.

Built in 1957 at the confluence of the Mahanadi and Ib rivers, Hirakud is India’s longest earthen dam and the country’s first post-independence multi-purpose river valley project. Originally aimed at flood control, power generation, and irrigation, the canal system, which started in 1967, currently irrigates 1.59 lakh hectares during Kharif and 1.12 lakh hectares during Rabi season, spread across Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, and Sonepur districts.

Over time, the canal system has deteriorated, leading to inefficiencies such as water seepage and uneven distribution. Water takes up to 15 days to reach the tail-end, with some areas over-irrigated and others under-irrigated. The government’s renovation plan will focus on cement-lining the watercourses, improving water distribution, and addressing issues like waterlogging and under-irrigation, particularly at the tail-end.

This project is crucial as the current system is only delivering water to 2.3 lakh hectares, falling short of the original target of 2.71 lakh hectares. Additionally, the BJP, which has a stronghold in western Odisha, announced in August that each family displaced by the Hirakud dam project will receive 10 decimals of land. Though over 1 lakh families were displaced, only 4,400 have been rehabilitated so far.