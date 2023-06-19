Odisha: Oppn smells ‘rampant corruption’ in power sector

Bhubaneswar: The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on Monday slammed the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in Odisha alleging massive scam in the power distribution sector of the state.

A delegation of the BJP met Governor Ganeshi Lal and submitted a memorandum seeking probe by a central agency into the alleged Rs 15,000 crore scam in the power sector during the last one decade.

“While the state government claims that Rs 20,000 crore was spent in development of power distribution system in the state, Tata Power says infrastructure worth Rs 5,000 crore is available on the ground,” said BJP spokesperson Dilip Mohanty.

Calling it the biggest scam of the decade, Mohanty demanded that all the ministers, who were in charge of the Energy Department during the past 10 years, should be brought under investigation.

“The BJD government is claiming that Odisha is a power surplus state, so why are the people facing frequent power cuts during peak summer season,” the BJP leader asked.

Meanwhile, raising slogans against the state government and Tata Power pver power outage in the state, Congress workers and leaders staged a protest at the GRIDCO office in Bhubaneswar.

The protesters tried to barge into the GRIDCO office by breaking the barricades, but they were stopped by the police. The agigators also threw tomatoes at the GRIDCO building.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Sarat Pattanayak alleged that the state government is exploiting the people with high power tariff and frequent disruptions in electricity supply.(IANS)