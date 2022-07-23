Odisha-Mo Parivar comes to rescue to an Accident Victim with Prosthetic

Insight Bureau: Kirtiranjan Debta (34) from Cuttack had met with an accident which led to his right leg amputation on December 5, 2020.

He was suffering from diabetes and his leg bones were completely destroyed. As a result, the doctor advised to amputate the leg.

On December 11, 2020, his right leg was completely amputated above the knee.

He had never used an artificial leg and requested Gadhar Sahu, the Vice President of Biju Janata Dal, Cuttack to provide him an artificial leg.

In this regard, Sahu informed Dr. Ranjan Biswal coordinator of Jiban Bindu, Cuttack.

Upon getting the information, Odisha-Mo Parivar, the largest social service organisation in Odisha with the ARC Department of Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar facilitated the process of providing an artificial limb to the patient.

When he was presented with the artificial leg, Joint Secretary, Odisha-Mo Parivar, Rudra Narayan Samantaray, Health Advisor Satyajit Dash, Cuttack City Life Point Coordinator Dr. Ranjan Biswal, Jagat Jyoti Patnaik and Vikram Chattoi were present.

Whether blood donation or bringing back the mortal remains, Odisha-Mo Parivar continues to stand with the people through thick and thin.

Odisha-Mo Parivar always grabbed everyone’s attention with new initiatives.