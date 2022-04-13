Odisha-Mo Parivar brings back mortal remains from Dubai

Insight Bureau: Shaikh Sajid, a 41-year-old resident of Kendrapada who was working in Dubai since 2018, breathed his last on 9th April due to a heart attack.

The matter came to the notice of Odisha-Mo Parivar and was escalated to the representative of Odisha-Mo Parivar in Bahrain, Dr. Arun Kumar Praharaj who immediately spoke to Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India, Dubai as well as the company where Shaikh Sajid was employed.

Due to his intervention and persuasion, the post-mortem and police clearance was expedited. Praharaj also helped in the despatch of the mortal remains through air from Dubai to Odisha.



Odisha-Mo Parivar team received the mortal remains at Biju Patnaik International Airport. Thereafter the mortal remains were transferred to Kendrapada and MLA Sashi Bhusan Behera stood by the family members during the last rites.

Shaikh Sajid was the sole breadwinner of the family. Odisha Government promised to provide Rs 30,000/- financial assistance through Odisha-Mo Parivar while the Convener assured to provide required assistance in the future.