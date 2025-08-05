Odisha Govt makes Biomatric Attendance Mandatory at All Revenue Offices

TNI Bureau: With an aim to ensure the timely attendance in office, Odisha government has made the installation of biomatric attendance system at all the revenue offices and attendance of the employees mandatory.

Diganta Routroy, the Additional Secretary has written a letter in this regard to all the Collectors.

The decision to make the biomatric attendance mandatory after Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujai during his surprise visit to the office of the IGR, Odisha, Cuttack on July 21 found irregularities.

“I am directed to say that State Government is attaching utmost importance to punctuality which is the primary requirement of good governance. Timely attendance in office has been one of the top priorities. It is expected that all employees of the State Government shall reach their office within prescribed time. This is applicable to all employee, from the junior-most to the highest Government functionaries,” the letter read.

The letter further said that During surprise visit of Hon’ble Minister, R&DM to the O/o the IGR, Odisha, Cuttack on 21.07.2025, it was observed with concern that a significant number of officers/staffs were reporting to office late.

“In view of this, as per kind order of Hon’ble Minister, you are requested to take immediate necessary steps to ensure installation of Biometric Attendance System in all Revenue Offices under your jurisdiction. An early Action taken in this regard may please be intimated to this Department for kind perusal of Hon’ble Minister,” it concluded.