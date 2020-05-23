Odisha Govt allows Home Delivery of Liquor from 24 May

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has allowed home delivery of liquor by the existing ON and OFF shop licensees of IMFL and beer situated in areas other than containment zones and shopping malls from 24th May 2020.

However no excise licensees of any type have been allowed to sell liquor across the counter or in their premises.

State Government has further introduced a ‘Special Covid Fee’ by amending the relevant rules and increased the MRPs of all types of foreign liquor & Beer by 50% on MRP.

The additional revenue so generated will go towards meeting the expenses being incurred by State Government in treatment of Covid-19 patients and other related activities.

Home delivery of liquor can be taken up by retailers directly and also through reputed food aggregators, standard technology platforms, delivery service providers etc. acting as retail aggregators.

ON/OFF shop licensees will prominently display their phone/mobile/whatsapp no./email id/UPI details for receiving the orders and facilitating digital payments outside their shop. The product wise latest MRP will also be displayed on the website (osbc.co.in).

The Odisha State Beverage Corporation Ltd website will also display the district wise list of ON/OFF shops licensees alongwith their details.



