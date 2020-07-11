Odisha: Ganjam Journalist dies of COVID-19

TNI Bureau: A 45-year-old Senior Journalist, working with one of the oldest Daily Newspapers in Odisha, died of COVID-19.

The Journalist, hailing from Hinjilicut Municipality, was admitted to the KIMS COVID Hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was on ventilator support for the last few days.

His Facebook profile reveals he had last filed a COVID report for his newspaper on June 27.

We have withheld the identity of the journalist on purpose until the Government discloses it.

This is the first time in Odisha a Journalist has died of Coronavirus. CM Naveen Patnaik had earlier announced Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia for the Working Journalists who die of COVID-19.