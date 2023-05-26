Odisha Crime Branch submits Chargesheet in Naba Das Murder Case

TNI Bureau: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Friday submitted the final chargesheet in the Jharsuguda District Court against dismissed ASI Gopal Das in connection with late Minister Naba Kishore Das murder case.

A team of the Crime Branch flew to Jharsuguda from Bhubaneswar to submit the 543-page chargesheet in which they mentioned that the former Minister was killed by Gopal Das over past enmity.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Crime Branch chargesheet said that Gopal Das planned & executed the murder alone. There is no conspiracy or support from anyone else. Naba Das Murder Chargesheet hints at Personal Anger as Motive.

The Crime Branch also confirmed that Gopal Das was not mentally ill and was in a right frame of mind when he killed Naba Das.

Gopal Das has been charged under Sections 302, 307 and 27 (1) of the Arms Act.