Odisha Corona Update: Sundargarh becomes Corona Free

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: The last active case in Sundargarh District has recovered, making the District free of Coronavirus. Sundargarh had reported 3 COVID-19 cases in Bisra – linked to each other. All 3 patients have recovered now.

With this, the number of recovered cases in Odisha has gone up to 34. No COVID-19 positive cases were reported today.

The active cases in Odisha stand at 59. 34 patients have recovered while one died.

Out of the 10 districts in Odisha that had reported COVID-19 +VE cases, 5 have become Corona Free – Cuttack, Puri, Kalahandi, Dhenkanal and Sundargarh.

All active cases in remaining districts (Khordha, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore) are stable and expected to recover well.

