Odisha CM Majhi Leads Massive Roadshow for BJP’s Jay Dholakia in Nuapada By-Poll

Bhubaneswar: As the Nuapada by-election draws closer, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi led a powerful roadshow on Thursday in support of BJP candidate Jay Dholakia. The event, which passed through Nuapada and Komna, saw huge participation from BJP supporters and local residents.

Majhi was joined by several senior BJP leaders as the rally moved through Komna Block — an area with the highest number of voters in the constituency. He urged people to vote for Jay Dholakia, son of the late Rajendra Dholakia, the former MLA whose death led to the by-election.

Addressing the crowd, CM Majhi strongly criticized the 24-year rule of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He accused the ruling party of neglecting Nuapada’s development and failing to improve the lives of ordinary people.

During the roadshow, Jay Dholakia greeted cheering supporters along the route. At one point, he appeared emotional and wiped away tears as the crowd showered him with affection.

The by-election has become a high-stakes battle for all three major political parties — BJP, BJD, and Congress. The main fight is concentrated in Komna Block and the two notified area councils (NACs) under Nuapada.

In the last Assembly election, BJD’s Rajendra Dholakia had won the seat, while independent candidate Ghasiram Majhi, who is now contesting on a Congress ticket, had come second. Ghasiram Majhi’s influence among tribal voters could again play a key role in the outcome.

This time, however, the political scene has changed. Jay Dholakia is contesting on a BJP ticket, making the race more competitive. The BJD has fielded Shnehangini Chhuria as its candidate and has stepped up campaigning in the area. Party chief Naveen Patnaik recently held a rally there and is expected to return on November 7 for roadshows in Khariar Road and Nuapada town.

Meanwhile, the BJP has deployed more than 40 MLAs and eight ministers in the constituency to boost Jay Dholakia’s campaign. With both BJD and BJP going all out, Nuapada has turned into one of the most closely watched political battlegrounds in Odisha.