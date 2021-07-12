Odisha CM lays foundation of Bagchi- Karunashraya Center of Palliative Care

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday laid the foundation of Bagchi- Karunashraya Center of Palliative Care in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Ratha Jatra.

While Skill Development Authority Chairman, Subroto Bagchi and his wife Susmita will provide Rs. 130 crore for the Palliative Care Centre, Odisha Government will provide 20 acres of land for free at Infocity-II for establishment of the hospital.

The Palliative Care hospital will be equipped with 100 beds. The cancer hospital will provide holistic Palliative Care along with advanced cancer care to the patients.