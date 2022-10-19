Odisha CM lays foundation stone for Odisha Bhawan in Mumbai

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for expansion of Odisha Bhawan in Mumbai today. Patnaik reached Mumbai on Tuesday after attending the Investor’s Meet in Hyderabad.

The Odisha Bhawan at Vashi in Navi Mumbai will be expanded to cater to the needs of people from Odisha, who come to Mumbai for various works.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

On the occasion Secretary 5T VK Pandian, Sanjeev Chopra and other officers were present.

Notably Naveen Patnaik recently attended the Odisha Investor’s Meet in Hyderabad where he discussed various sectors and held discussion with many business leaders and invited them to invest in Odisha.