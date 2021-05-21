Odisha CM dedicates 150 Bedded Covid Hospital at Puri

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated a 150 bedded District Covid Hospital in the premises of Shri Jagannath Medical College at Puri on virtual platform.

Built with the collaboration of Sum Hospital Bhubaneswar, the facility has 90 General Oxygen Beds, 40 HDU beds and 20 ICU beds. It is also equipped with a high quality laboratory and diagnostics facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Patnaik said that the hospital will be helpful in providing better medical care to critical Covid patients of the district and they would not have to look for hospitals in Bhubaneswar or Cuttack.

The entire expenditure for operation of the Covid hospital will be borne from Chief Minister’s relief Fund, the Chief Minister announced. He added that all the beds have been connected with oxygen pipeline, and oxygen beds would be further increased if required.

He thanked the Institute of Medical Sciences & Sum Hospital Bhubaneswar for coming forward to team up with the State Government for this Covid-care facility.

Saying that this is a very challenging time for all of us in the country, the CM said that this pandemic has created a huge humanitarian crisis. It’s a threat to our lives, our health, and our general wellbeing, he added.

He further said that last year in the first wave, despite the economic impact, we contained the virus with a greater success. This year in the second wave, we have so far been able to contain it largely. The recovery rate is also improving, he added.

Chief Minister said that we have a robust Covid infrastructure and are working to improve it further. The government is making every possible effort to provide best treatment facilities and save precious lives, he informed.

Appealing the people to follow all Covid norms to beat the pandemic, Patnaik said that the success in containing this pandemic lies in checking the virus and breaking its chain.

The chief minister appreciated the people of Odisha for the cooperation in the fight against the pandemic.

Joining the programme on VC, Health Minister Shri Naba Das highlighted the steps taken by the government to contain the pandemic. School & Mass education Minister Sri Sameer Ranjan Das, Sports & YS Minister Shri Tushar Kanti Behera thanked the Chief Minister for the Covid hospital in Puri.

Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board Shri Sanjay Das Burma said people of Puri will be greatly benefited by this facility. Puri MP Shri Pinaki Mishra spoke on the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister in providing oxygen support to different states.

The function was attended by WODC Chairman Sri Asit Tripathy, Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and ACS Health Shri PK Mohapatra.

Puri Collector HV gave the welcome address and ADM offered the vote of thanks.