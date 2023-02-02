Odisha CM approves upgradation of VD College Jeypore to Affiliated University

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved the upgradation of Vikram Deb Autonomous College in Jeypore to an affiliated University.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian shared the approval document with CM’s signature in his Instagram handle.

The Chief Minister will attend the platinum jubilee celebrations of the college at Jeypore tomorrow.

The upgradation of the Autonomous College to an University was a long pending demand of the locals.

The Vikram Deb Autonomous College was established in 1947. It has state-of-the-art infrastructure and committed to quality and excellence.

The institution imparts education in the field of Commerce, Humanities, Science and Social Sciences.