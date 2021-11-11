Odisha-born IPS officer SN Pradhan appointed NCB DG

Insight Bureau: Odisha-born senior IPS officer Satya Narayan Pradhan has been appointed as Director-General (DG) of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday.

He has been appointed on a deputation basis till the date of his superannuation on August 31, 2024 or until further orders.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The 1988-batch Jharkhand-cadre IPS officer SN Pradhan was holding additional charge of NCB chief despite holding the responsibility of DG of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

As 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer Atul Karwal was on Tuesday appointed as NDRF Director-General, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday appointed Pradhan as DG of NCB on a full-time basis.