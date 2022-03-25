Odisha Assembly Budget Session: House adjourned till 4 pm

As per the regular norms, the budget session commenced with the address of Governor Ganeshi Lal.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  While the Budget Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly began today, the House was adjourned till 4 PM following the Governor’s address.

The Governor moved obituary references for the departed MLAs, MPs from Odisha, Covid warriors and martyrs.

The Governor listed the projects initiated by the State Government in the field of healthcare, education, emplyment, infrastructure etc.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the budget session of the Assembly after long time today.

