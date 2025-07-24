Odisha Adivasi Mahasangh meets CM Maji, Gives Proposals Welfare of Tribals

TNI Bureau: Members of the Odisha Adivasi Mahasangh today met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan and discussed various problems of the tribals and ways and means for their collective development.

While interacting with the Odisha Adivasi Mahasangh members from 11 district of the state, the Chief Minister said that the overall development of the tribals is the priority of his government.

“The tribal community is also among the poorest four sections of the society mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has implemented many schemes for the welfare of the tribals” the CM said.

“Our government also gives top priority for the welfare of the tribals. Along with livelihood, many steps have been taken for the development of their education. North and South Odisha development councils will be formed soon for the overall development of the tribal areas,” he added.

The Chief Minister also advised the Mahasangh to remove social prejudices from the tribal society and said that all problems will be resolved through dialogue and discussion.

Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development Minister Nityananda Gond, Nabarangpur MLA Gauri Shankar Majhi, Adivasi Mahasangh President Karma Lakra, General Secretary Sarat Chandra Nayak, and representatives from 11 districts took part in the meeting.