Odia Sprinter Srabani Nanda shines at National Games

TNI Bureau: Odia sprinter Srabani Nanda won the coveted Gold in Women’s 200m race at the ongoing National Games in Goa. Srabani had earlier won a Silver medal in 100m race.

Srabani Nanda clinched the gold medal with a timing of 23.69 seconds, while Punjab’s Kamaljit Kaur got the silver medal for completing the rece with a timing of 23.84 seconds. The bronze medal was won by Jyothi Yarraji of Andhra Pradesh with a timing of 23.95 seconds.

With Srabani’s win, the medal tally of Odisha rose to 31, with six gold, ten silver, and fifteen bronze medals.

The Odisha athletes also surpassed their haul of 26 medals from the previous edition of the National Games.