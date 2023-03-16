Norwegian Nobel Committee Member bats for PM Modi to get Nobel Peace Prize

TNI Bureau: Asle Toje, the deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel committee that decides the Nobel Peace Prize winner, has batted for the Nobel Peace Prize for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During an interview in his visit to India, Asle said that PM Modi is the biggest contender for the Nobel Peace Prize as he can stop war and establish peace between countries.

He appreciated Modi’s positive intervention in Russia-Ukraine war.

India is becoming a rich and powerful country under the leadership of Modi, said Asle while calling India a legacy of peace.