No New Govt Jobs in Odisha; More Austerity Measures Announced

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has announced a slew of austerity measures to rationalise expenditure to fight the economic crisis arisen out of COVID-19 outbreak.

While several austerity measures have been announced for the officials, there will be a complete ban on creation of new jobs except for Health & Family Welfare Department.

Key Highlights of the Government Decision:

👉 No purchase of new vehicles; Travel/Office tours to be avoided.

👉 Complete ban on travel outside the country and air travel in business class using government funds.

👉 Air Travel should be avoided and meetings may be held through video conferencing.

👉 Ban on Train Journey in 1st Class AC by Govt Officers.

👉 Govt Officials to stay in Government Bhawans or Niwas in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. Hotels can be provided only if the accommodation is not available in those facilities.

👉 Complete ban on creation of new posts except for Health & Family Welfare Department. In case there is absolute necessity for creation of posts for modernization of administration or effective implementation of development and welfare programmes, the same shall be considered only against abolition of equivalent posts with concurrence of Finance Department.

👉 There shall be automatic abolition of redundant posts which have remained vacant for more than 5 years.

👉 New engagement of consultants, outsourcing and engagement of retired Government employees shall be restricted and prior concurrence of Finance Department would be required for the purpose.

👉 There shall be complete ban on purchase of new equipment except medical equipment and equipment required for internal security. However, equipment required for promoting digital communication can be procured with concurrence of Finance Department.

👉 Complete ban on meetings, seminars, workshops and hosting of official lunch and dinner in hotels through Government funds.

👉 Complete ban on LTC for two years i.e. till 31st March, 2022.

👉 No new State Schemes/ Projects to be taken up by Administrative Departments except Health & Family Welfare Department. Permission needed for essentially required schemes.

