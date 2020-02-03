No, Feroze was not Khan

TNI Bureau: He was a freedom fighter, inspired by Gandhi. He dared to call a spade a spade. He once teemed Indira a ‘Fascist’ in front of Jawaharlal Nehru. He was perhaps the 1st Whistle blower in Independent India.

He brought huge embarrassment to Nehru Govt by exposing the nexus between politicians and industrialists (Dalmia Scandal in 1955 & Haridas Mundhra Scandal in 1958).

He was not ‘Khan’ as the propaganda machine wants us to believe. He was Feroze Gandhi (born as Feroze Jehangir Ghandy). Feroze was born to a Parsi Father & Hindu Mother.

Feroze Gandhi was a Freedom Fighter, Politician and Journalist. Being inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, he had changed the spelling of his surname from “Ghandy” to “Gandhi”.

Let’s not insult our Freedom Fighters.