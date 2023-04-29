News Agency ANI LOCKED by Twitter

Twitter has locked the account of India’s largest news agencies ANI, citing that the account holder is below 13 years of age, ANI Editor Smita Prakash informed on Saturday.

The mail reads, “In order to create a Twitter account, you must be at least 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you don’t meet these age requirements, so your account has been locked and will be removed from Twitter.”

ANI editor Smita Prakash took to Twitter to inform users about the incident and appealed to the social media company to restore the news agency handle which has 7.6 million followers.

ANI has confirmed that till the time Twitter restores the main ANI handle, the agency will be tweeting all news from its other verified Twitter handles ANI Digital (@ani_digital) and ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews).