Navika Sagar Parikrama II: Indian Navy’s commitment to Nari Shakti

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: The Indian Navy is all set to embark on the extraordinary mission of circumnavigating the globe with the second edition of Navika Sagar Parikrama expedition.
A curtain raiser event presided by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Vice Chief of Naval Staff was held at New Delhi on Monday.
Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini would sail on this challenging expedition with two courageous women officers – Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A on 02 October 2024.
The historic voyage will be flagged off from Naval Ocean Sailing Node, INS Mandovi, Goa. Over a period of eight months, the duo will navigate more than 21,600 nautical miles (approx. 40,000 km) without any external assistance, relying solely on wind power which will highlight their exceptional valour, courage and perseverance who will face rigours of high seas, extreme weather conditions.
The voyage is not just a testament to their personal bravery and skill, but also a celebration of the Indian Navy’s commitment to Nari Shakti showcasing their indomitable spirit and determination.
Navika Sagar Parikrama II is more than a voyage; it underlines the essence of maritime prowess, self-reliance and commitment to a greater cause.
