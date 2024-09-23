Navika Sagar Parikrama II: Indian Navy’s commitment to Nari Shakti

TNI Bureau: The Indian Navy is all set to embark on the extraordinary mission of circumnavigating the globe with the second edition of Navika Sagar Parikrama expedition.
A curtain raiser event presided by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Vice Chief of Naval Staff was held at New Delhi on Monday.
The historic voyage will be flagged off from Naval Ocean Sailing Node, INS Mandovi, Goa. Over a period of eight months, the duo will navigate more than 21,600 nautical miles (approx. 40,000 km) without any external assistance, relying solely on wind power which will highlight their exceptional valour, courage and perseverance who will face rigours of high seas, extreme weather conditions.
The voyage is not just a testament to their personal bravery and skill, but also a celebration of the Indian Navy’s commitment to Nari Shakti showcasing their indomitable spirit and determination.
