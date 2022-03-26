Naveen to visit Delhi on March 29; July Presidential Polls in Mind?

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik is scheduled to visit New Delhi on March 29 ahead of Presidential polls. According to sources, he will be on a three-day visit to the national capital.

He will hold informal talks with some top BJP leaders ahead of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential polls which are to be held in July and August respectively.

Notably, the tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.