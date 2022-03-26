Naveen to visit Delhi on March 29; July Presidential Polls in Mind?

According to sources, he will be on a three-day visit to the national capital.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
ପଞ୍ଚାୟତ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପୂର୍ବରୁ କୋଭିଡ଼ ସହାୟତା ଥୋପ!
134

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik is scheduled to visit New Delhi on March 29 ahead of Presidential polls. According to sources, he will be on a three-day visit to the national capital.

Related Posts

BJD’s Sanghamitra Dalei elected BeMC Mayor

Akhilesh Yadav to be Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He will hold informal talks with some top BJP leaders ahead of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential polls which are to be held in July and August respectively.

Notably, the tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.