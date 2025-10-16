Naveen Celebrates Birthday; Attends Events, Vows to Serve People

Bhubaneshwar: Former Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik marked his 79th birthday with a mix of celebration, emotion, and public outreach in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Beginning his day with a public relations walk at Ganganagar Biju Adarsh Colony in the Ekamra constituency, Patnaik was greeted warmly by party workers and residents who gathered to extend their birthday wishes.

Accompanied by senior BJD leaders and supporters, Patnaik interacted with people during the walk and expressed gratitude for their affection and blessings. “Biju Janata Dal is and will always be with the people of Odisha. Service is our mantra. I will continue to serve Odisha till the very end,” he said, reaffirming his lifelong commitment to public service.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The event, chaired by Bhubaneswar BJD President Ashok Chandra Panda, witnessed the participation of senior leaders including Devi Prasad Mishra, MPs Debashish Samantaray and Sulata Deo, MLAs Pramila Mallick, Ananta Narayan Jena, Susanta Raut, and Bibhuti Balabantray, along with Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhar, and several corporators. As part of the celebration, Patnaik distributed chocolates to children and thanked party workers for their continued support.

Later in the day, Patnaik visited the SOS Children’s Village in Bhubaneswar, where he celebrated his birthday in the company of children. Welcomed with cheerful greetings, Patnaik cut a cake prepared by the children, shared it with them, and distributed gifts. “I am very happy to celebrate my birthday with the children,” he said, blessing them to grow up as kind and responsible citizens.

The BJD’s ongoing public relations walk, which began on October 9, will continue across Odisha till November 9, with leaders engaging directly with the people as part of the party’s outreach campaign.