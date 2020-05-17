Nationwide Lockdown extended till May 31; Guidelines Issued

TNI Bureau: On the expected lines, the Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown for another two weeks till May 31.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has directed the Centre and States to continue the lockdown measures till May 31, 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19. The NDMA also directed the National Executive Committee (NEC) to issue modifications in the guidelines, as necessary keeping in view the need to open up economic activities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued the guidelines. A lot of relaxations were given with more power to States.

👉 States and UTs can decide on classifications of Red, Orange and Green Zones. Only essential activities will be allowed in Red Zones.

👉 Containment Zones and Buffer Zones will be demarcated by the District Authorities.

👉 Domestic and International Flights, Regular Train Services (except for Special ones), Schools, Colleges, Religious gatherings, Swimming Pools, Malls, Hotels, Restaurants (except home delivery), metro rail services, gyms and cinema halls will remain banned.

👉 Night Curfew: No outside movements between 7 PM and 7 AM unless there is emergency.

👉 All domestic, international air travel except domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes, remain prohibited till May 31.

👉 Wearing of Face Cover/MAsks mandatory at all public places and work places.

👉 Up to 50 guests allowed in marriages; 20 people in funerals.

👉 Sports Stadiums can open without Spectators.

👉 Inter-state movement of private vehicles and buses with mutual consent of States involved, allowed only in non-containment zones.

👉 Aarogya Setu App to be used.

👉 Liquor Shops, Paan Shops to open in non-containment zones.

👉 E-commerce essential and non-essential goods allowed in non-containment zones.

👉 Auto, Taxi can ply in non-containment zones with 1+1 (Driver + Passenger) basis. 1+2 (Driver + 2 Passengers) for 4-wheelers; 1+1 (Rider + Pillion Rider) for two-wheelers in Green and Orange Zones; 1 Rider allowed in Red Zones.



