Nalco Employee suspended for dancing inside Covid Hospital

TNI Bureau: An employee of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), Koraput has been placed under suspension after his dance video during his stay at a COVID hospital went viral on social media platforms.

Earlier, he was infected with COVID-19 and was admitted to the COVID Hospital in Jeypore.

“Whereas, you have committed certain acts of serious misconduct during your stay at COVID Hospital, Jeypore from 05.07.2020 to 15.07.2020 for your treatment, and it is not considered desirable that you should remain on duty and enter the work premises. Accordingly, as per the provisions of Order No. 27 (B)(ii) of the Certified Standing Orders of the Company applicable to you, you are placed under suspension with immediate effect. The charge sheet setting out the details of misconduct(s) will follow within seven days,” an order issued by Nalco stated on July 17.

The incident came to the fore after video of the dance featuring the official along with two others dancing on a popular Bollywood dance of ‘Disco Dancer’ inside the Covid hospital was circulated widely on social media.